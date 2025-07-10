ETV Bharat / state

Girls Made To Strip For Menstruation Check In Maharashtra School; Principal, Staffer Arrested

Thane: Girl students of classes 5 to 10 at a private school in Maharashtra's Thane district were made to strip to check if they were menstruating. Police have arrested the principal and another staffer, officials said on Thursday.

The incident occurred at the school in Shahapur area of Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday after bloodstains were found in its toilet, they said.

It sparked an outrage among the girls' parents, who protested on the school premises on Wednesday and sought action against its management and teachers involved in the episode.

The police on Wednesday night arrested the school's principal, and a woman attendant who allegedly stripped the students and checked their private parts for menstruation, an official from Shahapur police station said.

As per the complaint lodged by a parent of one of the students, the girls, studying in classes 5 to10, were called to the school's convention hall and shown photos of blood stains in the toilet and floor by screening them through a projector.

The students were asked if anyone from them was going through the menstrual cycle.