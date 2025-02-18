ETV Bharat / state

3 Girls Drown After Falling Into Water Tank In Rajasthan's Bikaner

The girls while playing fell into the eight-feet-deep tank. It took half an hour to rescue the girls.

3 Girls Drown After Falling Into Water Tank In Rajasthan's Bikaner
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 18, 2025, 3:47 PM IST

Jaipur: Three girls drowned after they fell into a water tank in a government primary school in Rajasthan's Bikaner while playing on Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened in Kedli village of Nokha town. While playing the straps on the tank broke and all the three girls fell into the eight-feet-deep tank, Nokha SHO Amit Kumar said.

It took half an hour to rescue the girls, he said, adding that they were taken to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead. The girls were identified as Pragya Jat, Bharti Jat and Raveena.

