21-Year-Old Girl's Body Found With Missing Eyes In Prayagraj, Family Alleges Rape And Murder

Prayagraj: The body of a 21-year-old female student was discovered hanging from a tree in Prayagraj's Soraon area on Tuesday, two days after she went missing. The victim, a first-year BA student from Mauaima, was found with both eyes missing and her family has accused a local youth of raping and murdering her, police said.

According to police, the body was found hanging approximately 15 feet above the ground in a remote area, about eight kilometres from her home. Villagers immediately informed the police and authorities recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem examination.

Police said that the student left home on the morning of March 16, telling her family she was going to meet friends but did not return. The family tried calling her on the cell phone, but it was switched off. On March 17, they filed a missing person report at Mauaima police station. Two days later, the body was found in a secluded area.