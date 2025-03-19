ETV Bharat / state

21-Year-Old Girl's Body Found With Missing Eyes In Prayagraj, Family Alleges Rape And Murder

The body of a 21-year-old girl was discovered hanging in Prayagraj, with missing eyes. Family accuses local youth of rape and murder.

Villagers gathered at the site of the incident (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 19, 2025, 2:54 PM IST

Prayagraj: The body of a 21-year-old female student was discovered hanging from a tree in Prayagraj's Soraon area on Tuesday, two days after she went missing. The victim, a first-year BA student from Mauaima, was found with both eyes missing and her family has accused a local youth of raping and murdering her, police said.

According to police, the body was found hanging approximately 15 feet above the ground in a remote area, about eight kilometres from her home. Villagers immediately informed the police and authorities recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem examination.

Police said that the student left home on the morning of March 16, telling her family she was going to meet friends but did not return. The family tried calling her on the cell phone, but it was switched off. On March 17, they filed a missing person report at Mauaima police station. Two days later, the body was found in a secluded area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said, "No visible injuries were found on the body, but both eyes were missing. We are awaiting the post-mortem report to determine the cause of death. We are investigating all leads, including phone records."

The family suspects local youth and has pointed to phone call records as a lead in the investigation. Singh said that the police are actively engaged in the investigation.

TAGGED:

