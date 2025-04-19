Shocking Allegations Against Staff Of Mirzapur's Girls Residential School, Some Students Became 'Pregnant': Report

Mirzapur: A shocking report has emerged from the Mirzapur District of Uttar Pradesh, where girl students of Jai Prakash Narayan Sarvodaya Ashram Paddhati Balika Residential School have made serious allegations against a section of the teaching staff and administrative officers for their brutal and inhumane behaviour. This residential school for girl students is located in the Madihan Tehsil of the district.

ETV Bharat has accessed a copy of the report, the details of which are shocking. In the report, sent by the District Probation Officer to the government after investigation, the girl students have purportedly told the investigating officer that the teachers behaviour is inhumane. One of the allegations is that the senior clerk smokes cigarettes and blows the smoke on the girl students. Besides this, there is a serious allegation that some of the girl students have become pregnant, pregnancy kits have also been distributed to them. Furthermore, the sanitary pads of the girl students are also being checked.

The investigation was taken up after Neelam Prabhat, a member of the Uttar Pradesh State Women's Commission, had inspected the school and ordered for a probe. After reviewing the school's condition Prabhat directed the District Magistrate Priyanka Niranjan to investigate the irregularities and mismanagement in the school. Later, on February 6, the District Magistrate had ordered an investigation by forming a three-member committee. Subsequently, the committee consisting of SDM Madihan, District Probation Officer and BDO Jamalpur had probed the matter and submitted the investigation report on March 7, 2025, in which several shocking details have been revealed.

The report further said that students told the investigation committee that breakfast and lunch are not given as per the menu. Fruits are given once a week, but milk is never provided. Girl Students alleged that the teachers used to beat and use abusive remarks on them. The head clerk of the school has mala fide intentions towards the girls. He never distributes the material to students on time. Toothbrush and slippers are given once a year. Besides this, towels have not been distributed for 2 years, the students are forced to wear torn dresses.

Students said that dresses and shoes are not given as per the requirement. Expired soap is distributed. Along with this, neither sports are conducted nor sports equipment is given. There is no arrangement for parents to sit or even use toilets in the school premises. Students also said that they are being stopped from meeting their parents.