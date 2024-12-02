Lucknow: Girl Kidnapped from Outside Hotel and Gangraped; Several Detained

Lucknow: A woman was kidnapped by car-borne miscreants from outside a hotel located in PGI area, Lucknow. After beating her, they dragged her into the car and took her about 150 kms away from the city. She was allegedly gangraped by 8 accused. When her condition worsened, the accused left her on the roadside and fled from the scene. The victim managed to inform the police.

Based on the complaint of the victim, the police filed a case against Kishan Yadav, Vivek Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, Dharmendra Yadav, Ranjit Yadav, Sunil Yadav, Shani and others, residents of Tirwa, Kannauj.

The 24-year-old victim girl lives with her family in Krishnanagar, Lucknow. According to the police, she is a native of West Bengal. The girl has told the police that on November 23, she had gone to a hotel on PGI Raebareli Road to meet her friend. At around ten o'clock, she came out of the hotel with her friends and was waiting for a cab. Just then two cars stopped.

According to the victim, the car-borne youths dragged her into their vehicle, beat her up and took her about 150 km away from the city. About 8 people gang-raped her at a deserted place, she said. Seeing her condition deteriorating, the accused left her in Telibagh and ran away.

The victim somehow informed the PGI police. After which she was admitted to a nursing home for treatment. After being discharged from the hospital, the victim reached the PGI police station on Saturday and filed a case against the accused. Inspector PGI Ravi Shankar Tripathi said that an FIR has been registered on the complaint of the victim. The suspects have been taken into custody and are being questioned.