Girl Student Ends Life Over Alleged Harassment By School Teacher In Rajasthan's Jodhpur

Jodhpur: A minor girl student died by suicide in Rajiv Gandhi Police Station limits of Rajasthan, allegedly due to harassment by her school teacher. The girl's family alleged that the teacher had been harassing her and pressurising her to meet him, which forced her to take the extreme step.

According to SHO Devichand Dhaka, the incident took place on December 5. The girl was rushed to the hospital, but she succumbed during treatment. Following this, the family reported the matter to police, who registered a case against the private school teacher and other accused on Monday.

Family Levels Harassment Allegations

In the complaint, the family accused the teacher of making obscene gestures towards the girl during class. He was allegedly also pressuring her to meet him outside school. The family members further alleged that the school management did not take any action despite being informed about the teacher’s inappropriate behavior.

Unable to bear the harassment, the student reportedly shared her ordeal with her family while she was at the hospital. Unfortunately, she passed away during treatment.

The incident has raised serious concerns over safety and security of students in educational institutions, triggering outrage among parents and locals, who have demanded stringent action against those responsible.

Meanwhile, police have assured a thorough investigation into the matter. “We are gathering evidence and statements to ensure justice is served to the victim,” said SHO Dhaka.

Two days back, a first-year BTech student of IIT Indore died by suicide in the hostel room, while it is yet to be ascertained what led him to take the drastic step. Police have seized his laptop and mobile phone for further investigation.

Suicide is not the solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.