Kurukshetra University Student Allegedly Dies By Suicide In Hostel Room

KUK Adarsh police station in-charge Dinesh Kumar said the deceased was a resident of Jind and his body bore injury marks on the neck.

A BSc student of Kurukshetra University allegedly died by suicide on Saturday.
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 13, 2025 at 8:17 PM IST

Kurukshetra: A BSc student of Kurukshetra University allegedly died by suicide on Saturday.

The 19-year-old took the extreme step in her hostel room. KUK Adarsh police station in-charge Dinesh Kumar said the deceased was a resident of Jind and his body bore injury marks on the neck. As per preliminary probe, it appears to be a case of suicide, he said.

Eyewitnesses said the deceased had come out of the hostel with her friends a few moments before the incident. She told her friends that she had forgotten some stuff and had to retrieve them. She went to her hostel room and did not come out for a long time.

As the other hostel inmates opened the deceased's room, they found her body. The students informed the hostel warden who then informed the police.

A police team reached the spot and took the body into custody before collecting evidence from the spot. The body was sent to LNJP Hospital for postmortem. Police said the deceased's family has been informed of her death and the body will be handed over to them after postmortem. Police said the exact cause of the incident is not known and an investigation is on. Kumar said the deceased's family members, relatives and the hostel inmates and staff will be questioned as part of the probe.

Suicide is not a solution:

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

