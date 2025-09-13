ETV Bharat / state

Kurukshetra University Student Allegedly Dies By Suicide In Hostel Room

Kurukshetra: A BSc student of Kurukshetra University allegedly died by suicide on Saturday.

The 19-year-old took the extreme step in her hostel room. KUK Adarsh police station in-charge Dinesh Kumar said the deceased was a resident of Jind and his body bore injury marks on the neck. As per preliminary probe, it appears to be a case of suicide, he said.

Eyewitnesses said the deceased had come out of the hostel with her friends a few moments before the incident. She told her friends that she had forgotten some stuff and had to retrieve them. She went to her hostel room and did not come out for a long time.

As the other hostel inmates opened the deceased's room, they found her body. The students informed the hostel warden who then informed the police.