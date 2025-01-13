Girl, 10, Steps On IED While Playing Outside Home In Sukma, Blast Leaves Her Grievously Injured

Sukma: A 10-year-old girl was injured after she accidentally stepped on an improvised explosive device (IED) allegedly planted by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Sukma on Sunday evening.

According to police officials, the blast occurred in the Timmapuram village which falls under Chintalnar police station. Sukma SP Kiran Chavan said the girl Sodhi Malle stepped on the IED while playing on Sunday evening. The IED exploded leaving her seriously injured. Hearing the blast, the family members ran to the spot where the child was lying soaked in blood.

With the help of the people around, the injured girl was taken to the nearby CRPF camp in Pulanpad where she was provided first aid and then rushed to Sukma District Hospital.

After the blast, police reached the spot and started investigating the matter. They also conducted a search operation in the vicinity. Naxalites have made IEDs their biggest weapon to harm the soldiers in Bastar.

Jawans and villagers are being targeted by planting IEDs on roads and footpaths. Earlier on Sunday, two police personnel were injured in an IED blast in Bijapur. The incident took place while a team of Kutru Police Station and District Reserve Guard were carrying out area domination duty.

On January 6, nine people, including eight Dantewada District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawans and one driver, lost their lives after their vehicle was blown up by Naxals through an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Bijapur district.