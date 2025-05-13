Jilted Lover Kills Bride-To-Be Two Days Ahead Of Her Wedding In Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi

Hardoi: In the Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh, a young man madly in love with a girl allegedly shot her dead just two days before her marriage. The heart-wrenching incident happened on Tuesday morning. The accused went to the girl's house, and tried to forcibly take her away from the roof where she was sleeping at that time. But the girl resisted his efforts following which he shot her. The girl died on the spot in the incident.

The killing took place in the Jarera village of the Mallawan police station area. The deceased was identified as Sangeeta, who was to get married on May 15. All the required preparations for the wedding were complete at her home. According to the family members, on Monday night, she was sleeping with her mother on the roof of their house.

The accused, Premchand alias Kallu, a resident of Baddapurva village of Kannauj, climbed the roof along with two companions. Premchand first tried to drag the girl. The mother woke up and made noise. When she protested, Premchand allegedly fired a bullet from a pistol. Then Sangeeta died on the spot. After committing the crime, the three accused fled in an auto.

The family members of the girl said that the accused was harassing the girl for the last two years. Earlier, when the marriage was fixed at another place, the accused went there and derailed it. Now the marriage is fixed for the second time but, this time, the accused committed a brutal attack. The deceased's mother Lakshmi has informed the police about the entire incident as she had seen it with her own eyes.

As soon as the information about the incident was received, the police and forensic team reached the spot. ASP (East) Nripendra inspected the spot and has given instructions to arrest the accused soon.