13-year-old Girl Sexually Assaulted By Boy In Bihar's Bhojpur

By PTI

Published : Aug 19, 2024, 9:52 AM IST

A minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a boy in Bihar Bhojpur district on Sunday night. The accused minor is on the run while police have deployed a large contingent in the village to prevent any disorder as the survivor and the accused belonged to different communities.

Representational Image
Representational Image (Getty Images)

Ara (Bihar): A 13-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a boy in Bihar's Bihar's Bhojpur district, police said on Monday. Following the incident that happened on Sunday night, a large contingent of police was deployed in the village located in the Kishangarh police station area to prevent any disorder as the survivor and the accused belonged to different communities, they said.

In a statement, police said they received a call regarding the incident around 9 pm. "Senior officers of the local police station immediately reached the spot and took the victim to the district hospital for medical examination. In the meantime, on the basis of the statement given by family members of the victim, police registered a case against a minor of the same village," it said.

Police said they also searched the residence of the accused, who was on the run. The accused boy's father was called for questioning, they said. The medical report of the survivor was awaited, they added.

TAGGED:

BHOJPUR CASEKISHANGARH POLICE STATION AREABIHAR GIRL RAPE

