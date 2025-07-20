Girl Set On Fire In Odisha Likely To Be Shifted To AIIMS Delhi; Curbs At Bhubaneswar Hospital Amid Political Standoff

Bhubaneswar: The 15-year-old girl battling for life after being set ablaze by unidentified miscreants in Puri district on Saturday is likely to be shifted to AIIMS Delhi for better treatment.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi late Saturday said he has requested authorities at AIIMS Bhubaneswar to make plans for airlifting the girl to AIIMS Delhi. He assured that strongest possible action would be taken against the accused under the provisions of the law.

The opposition leaders too want the girl to be shifted to AIIMS Delhi. Former BJD MP Pradeep Majhi said that the party's main demand is to "airlift the girl to AIIMS-Delhi tonight, otherwise she will die like the Balasore victim".

The minor girl was set on fire at around 9 am on Saturday on the banks of Bhargabi river near Bayabar village in Balanga police station when she was returning from her friend's house.

Dr Sanjay Giri, Head of the Department of Burns at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, said they are in touch with AIIMS Delhi. "The girl had sustained 70-75% burns. She is being given fluid treatment. She is critical and under observation in the ICU... We have made a committee of 12 doctors and 2 nursing officers who are looking after the patient and planning her treatment...The patient is responding to treatment. All the legal formalities have been done," Dr Giri said.

Meanwhile, at the AIIMS campus here, a tense face-off between BJP, BJD and Congress supporters led to Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate Police imposing prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS) late Saturday evening.

While the BJD and Congress leaders alleged that saffron party leaders were allowed entry into the burns department where the 15-year-old girl was being treated, the ruling party members opposed it. According to officials, three platoons (90 personnel) of security forces have been deployed at the AIIMS campus here.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, who is in charge of the Women and Child Development Department, said the government will bear the expenses of the girl's treatment and that police have been asked to arrest the culprits as soon as possible.

The incident adds to the BJP government’s troubles, coming shortly after a 20-year-old FM College student in Balasore self-immolated on July 12 over sexual harassment and died on July 14. It also follows the mid-June gang rape of a college student in Gopalpur, further embarrassing the state.

Following the latest incident, the women and youth wing of Congress staged demonstrations before Parida’s residence as it took in her assembly constituency. BJD supremo and leader of the opposition in the state Assembly, Naveen Patnaik, expressed deep anguish over the incident and said such cases point to a systemic failure of governance.

Preliminary investigation revealed that three motorcycle-borne youths intercepted the teenager, forcibly took her to the banks of Bhargavi River, poured an inflammable substance on her, and set her on fire, a police officer said, adding that the spot of the incident is around 1.5 km from the girl’s house at Nuagopalpur Bustee and around 5-7 km from Balanga police station.

The miscreants fled the spot after setting the girl on fire. Local people doused the fire and later took her to Pipili government hospital, from where she was shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

"The girl was burning when she came to my house. My family doused fire, offered water and changed her clothes before calling her family members and sending to hospital," said Dukshishyam Senapati, a villager. The girl's mother has lodged an FIR with Balanga police station, officials said, adding victim was a class 8 dropout and her father works at a motor garage.

Senior police officer including Central Range IG Pravin Kumar, Puri SP Pinak Mishra and others visited the spot. Police have formed four teams to nab the accused. DGP Y B Khurania assured that police would soon nab the accused.

No one has been detained or arrested so far, he said, adding that during spot verification, police got hold of the bottle which contained the inflammable substance that was used to burn the girl, Mishra said.