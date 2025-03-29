ETV Bharat / state

Girl Set Ablaze By Jilted Lover And His Friend In Tamil Nadu, Succumbs During Treatment

Thoothukudi: A 17-year-old girl from Keezh Nambipuram village in Tamil Nadu's Kovilpatti succumbed to burn injuries on Saturday, days after she was allegedly set on fire by two youths.

As per police sources, the victim's mother and father are separated and the former had been staying with her two sons and only daughter in Paramakudi. It was during this time that the girl fell in love with a youth named Santosh. When the girl's mother opposed their relationship, Santosh allegedly threatened her with dire consequences. However, as problems continued, the victim's mother sent her to her grandmother's house in Keezh Nambipuram near Ettapuram under Thoothukudi district. But Santosh continued to harass her.

On the afternoon of March 23, Santosh along with his friend Muthiah confronted the girl, asking her to speak to them. When she refused, they allegedly set her ablaze and fled the spot. Hearing her screams, relatives rushed to the spot and took her to Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Following the incident, a complaint was registered with police, on the basis of which a case was registered against the accused. Both Santosh and Muthiah were arrested, produced in the court and subsequently sent to Palayankottai jail.