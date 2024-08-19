ETV Bharat / state

Girl Riding Scooty Molested On Agra Streets By Bikers, Traffic Cop Comes To Rescue, 2 Held

Agra: On the eve of Raksha Bandhan, a group of bikers allegedly molested a girl on the streets of Agra and was rescued by a traffic police personnel. A video in this regard also went viral on social media. Agra Police arrested two of the miscreants and search is on for the remaining three.

In the viral video, five miscreants on two bikes were seen harassing and chasing a girl riding a scooty on Yamuna Kinara Road. The miscreants were even seen kicking the scooty.

The miscreants kept chasing the girl and passed lewd comments at her. After a while, they even hit her from behind leading her to fall on the road after which, they attempted to abduct her.

Amidst this, a traffic police personnel suddenly came to the girl's rescue. Seeing the cop, the bikers fled from the spot but the policeman chased the bikers for about a kilometre and two of them were arrested. The accused, identified as Yusuf and Firoz, are currently being questioned. Investigations have been launched and police are searching for the remaining three miscreants.