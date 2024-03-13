Five-year-old Girl Raped and Murdered in UP's Lucknow; Accused Arrested

Lucknow: In a horrific incident of sexual assault and murder, a five-year-old girl was raped and murdered by a 19-year-old, who allegedly dumped the body on the banks of a rive in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow on Tuesday March 12, police said. The accused was beaten to pulp by the locals and handed over to the police.

The alleged rape and murder has come to light at Divariya village of Lucknow.

Lucknow Police Commissionerate's DCP East Prabal Pratap while divulging further details into the case, said that on Tuesday, information was received about the incident of rape and murder of a girl in Divriya village of Chinhat.

According to the locals, the girl went missing from her house after which they started searching for her. It is learnt that some locals had last seen the missing girl with one Amarjeet, 19, of the same village.

Locals said that they caught Amarjeet and upon severe beating, he confessed to have raped and murdered the girl and dumped her body on the bank of the local river.

Locals claimed that Amarjeet picked up the five-year-old girl and took her near the river where he raped her. Later, he strangled her to death and threw the body near the river and ran away, the locals said.

DCP East Prabal Pratap said that after being informed by the locals, police also reached the spot and arrested the accused Amarjeet. He said that the semi-nude body of the girl has also been recovered by the police and has been sent for post-mortem.