Ludhiana: Bullet Hits Girl In The Head As She Plays on Roof, Causes Minor Injury

Police suspect that someone might have fired into air causing the bullet to hit the girl who was playing on the roof at that time.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 13, 2025, 10:37 PM IST

Ludhiana: While the whole of Punjab is celebrating Lohri and flying kites, the residents of Ludhiana received a jolt today when an eleven-year-old girl was shot in the head during aerial firing in Madhopuri Street No. 3, Ludhiana. After this, the girl was admitted to the Civil Hospital in an injured condition.

Currently, the police of Basti Joudhewal police station have said that the matter is being investigated. The police are also taking the help of drones on many rooftops in the area. The injured girl has been identified as Ashiana. Sharing the information, ACP Davinder Kumar Chaudhary said that the accident took place in the afternoon as a bullet hit the girl in the head when she was playing on the roof.

The ACP further said that the bullet got stuck in the girl's hair because of which she did not suffer much injury. He said that the girl had also been discharged from the hospital. He further said that they are investigating the matter.

This incident took place in street number three of New Madhopuri. The police have also scanned the nearby CCTVs etc. ACP Davinder Chaudhary said that someone fired in the air, due to which the bullet flew upwards and hit the girl in the head. The girl was taken to the civil hospital and the bullet was removed from her head. The girl's family members have demanded that appropriate action be taken against whoever did this.

The police have also raided nearby rooftops where DJs were being played on the occasion of Lohri.

