ETV Bharat / state

2-Yr-Old Girl Mowed To Death While Playing Outside Her House In Delhi

CCTV footage revealed a car hitting a girl, playing on road in front of her house, while her family was busy making Eid preparations.

2-Yr-Old Girl Mowed To Death While Playing Outside Her House In Delhi
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 1, 2025, 12:35 PM IST

New Delhi: Eid celebrations turned into mourning for a family in Delhi when their two-year-old daughter was mowed to death by a car while she was playing outside the house.

According to police, the car was being driven by a 15-year-old boy. Neighbours took the girl to a hospital, where she died during treatment. The deceased lived with her parents in Ram Nagar in Paharganj area. The family was busy making preparations for Eid festival when the accident took place.

Central District Deputy Commissioner of Police M Harshvardhan said, "The accident occurred on Sunday at around 6.15 pm. The entire incident has been captured in the CCTV camera. Footage has revealed that the girl was playing on the lane at the time of the incident. The minor driver had stopped his car a metre away and then moved the vehicle ahead. The girl, who had then sat down on the road, was crushed to death."

Police have sent the body for post-mortem and a case was registered at Nabi Karim police station under several sections, including death due to negligence.

Investigations have revealed that the car is owned by the minor boy's father, who runs a plywood shop. Police have seized the car.

The case is being investigated and action will be taken accordingly, police added.

Read more

  1. 4 Killed, 5 Injured As Jeep Hits Road Divider In Bihar's Begusarai
  2. Hyderabad: Police Officer Dies After Being Hit By Bus

New Delhi: Eid celebrations turned into mourning for a family in Delhi when their two-year-old daughter was mowed to death by a car while she was playing outside the house.

According to police, the car was being driven by a 15-year-old boy. Neighbours took the girl to a hospital, where she died during treatment. The deceased lived with her parents in Ram Nagar in Paharganj area. The family was busy making preparations for Eid festival when the accident took place.

Central District Deputy Commissioner of Police M Harshvardhan said, "The accident occurred on Sunday at around 6.15 pm. The entire incident has been captured in the CCTV camera. Footage has revealed that the girl was playing on the lane at the time of the incident. The minor driver had stopped his car a metre away and then moved the vehicle ahead. The girl, who had then sat down on the road, was crushed to death."

Police have sent the body for post-mortem and a case was registered at Nabi Karim police station under several sections, including death due to negligence.

Investigations have revealed that the car is owned by the minor boy's father, who runs a plywood shop. Police have seized the car.

The case is being investigated and action will be taken accordingly, police added.

Read more

  1. 4 Killed, 5 Injured As Jeep Hits Road Divider In Bihar's Begusarai
  2. Hyderabad: Police Officer Dies After Being Hit By Bus

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GIRL MOWED TO DEATHEIDCRUSHED TO DEATHDELHI ACCIDENT CASE

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.