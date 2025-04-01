ETV Bharat / state

2-Yr-Old Girl Mowed To Death While Playing Outside Her House In Delhi

New Delhi: Eid celebrations turned into mourning for a family in Delhi when their two-year-old daughter was mowed to death by a car while she was playing outside the house.

According to police, the car was being driven by a 15-year-old boy. Neighbours took the girl to a hospital, where she died during treatment. The deceased lived with her parents in Ram Nagar in Paharganj area. The family was busy making preparations for Eid festival when the accident took place.

Central District Deputy Commissioner of Police M Harshvardhan said, "The accident occurred on Sunday at around 6.15 pm. The entire incident has been captured in the CCTV camera. Footage has revealed that the girl was playing on the lane at the time of the incident. The minor driver had stopped his car a metre away and then moved the vehicle ahead. The girl, who had then sat down on the road, was crushed to death."