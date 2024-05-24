Girl, 4, Mowed Down by Speeding Motorcyclist in UP Hit-and-run Accident; Chilling Video Surfaces

4-year-old Girl Mowed Down by Speeding Motorcycle in Uttar Pradesh Hit-and-run Accident (CCTV)

Varanasi: In a heart-wrenching incident reported from Uttar Pradesh, a four-year-old girl was mowed down by a speeding motorcycle while she was waiting for a bus with her family to go to her uncle's house, in Varanasi district of the state. The chilling CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on the Internet leaving viewers in shock and grief.

The incident is believed to have taken place in Chaubepur police station area of Varanasi district on May 20. Chaubepur police station in-charge said that the girl identified as Kavya was standing on the road in Chaubepur with her constable father Karan Gupta to visit her uncle's house in Pandeypur, while her mother and brother were standing on the other side of the road.

While her father was talking to someone on phone, Kavya ran to cross the road towards her mother and brother on the other side but was mowed down by a speeding bike leaving her grievously injured. She was immediately evacuated to the nearby trauma center, where she succumbed to her injuries, an official said. The motorcyclist is absconding after the fatal accident.

The chilling video of the incident has surfaced on the Internet. In the video, the little girl is seen waiting for the bus on the roadside with her father, while her mother and brother are standing on the other side of the road. As the father of the girl starts talking to someone on the phone leaving his daughter's hand, she instantly rushes towards her mother and brother on the other side of the road, but is mowed down by a speeding bike. An official said that the motorcyclist dragged the girl for 60 meters along the road leading to her death.

The deceased girl's father Karan Gupta, working as a constable in the UP Police was waiting for a bus on the roadside with his family to visit his brother Santosh Kumar Gupta living in Pandeypur and posted at Lalpur-Pandeypur police station.

Police have registered a case against the unknown bike rider and started searching for him.