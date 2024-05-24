ETV Bharat / state

Girl, 4, Mowed Down by Speeding Motorcyclist in UP Hit-and-run Accident; Chilling Video Surfaces

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 24, 2024, 12:04 PM IST

The girl was waiting on the roadside in Chaubepur police station area of Varanasi with her father while her mother and brother were standing on the other side of the road. The girl ran towards her mother and brother but was mowed down by a speeding motorcyclist while crossing the road.

CCTV Footage of 4-year-old girl being mowed down by motorcyclist (L) and the victim Kavya with her father Constable Karan Gupta
CCTV Footage of 4-year-old girl being mowed down by motorcyclist (L) and the victim Kavya with her father Constable Karan Gupta (CCTV, ETV Bharat)

4-year-old Girl Mowed Down by Speeding Motorcycle in Uttar Pradesh Hit-and-run Accident (CCTV)

Varanasi: In a heart-wrenching incident reported from Uttar Pradesh, a four-year-old girl was mowed down by a speeding motorcycle while she was waiting for a bus with her family to go to her uncle's house, in Varanasi district of the state. The chilling CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on the Internet leaving viewers in shock and grief.

The incident is believed to have taken place in Chaubepur police station area of Varanasi district on May 20. Chaubepur police station in-charge said that the girl identified as Kavya was standing on the road in Chaubepur with her constable father Karan Gupta to visit her uncle's house in Pandeypur, while her mother and brother were standing on the other side of the road.

While her father was talking to someone on phone, Kavya ran to cross the road towards her mother and brother on the other side but was mowed down by a speeding bike leaving her grievously injured. She was immediately evacuated to the nearby trauma center, where she succumbed to her injuries, an official said. The motorcyclist is absconding after the fatal accident.

The chilling video of the incident has surfaced on the Internet. In the video, the little girl is seen waiting for the bus on the roadside with her father, while her mother and brother are standing on the other side of the road. As the father of the girl starts talking to someone on the phone leaving his daughter's hand, she instantly rushes towards her mother and brother on the other side of the road, but is mowed down by a speeding bike. An official said that the motorcyclist dragged the girl for 60 meters along the road leading to her death.

The deceased girl's father Karan Gupta, working as a constable in the UP Police was waiting for a bus on the roadside with his family to visit his brother Santosh Kumar Gupta living in Pandeypur and posted at Lalpur-Pandeypur police station.

Police have registered a case against the unknown bike rider and started searching for him.

  1. Read more: Two Women on Morning Walk After Sehri, Die in Hit-and-Run in Lucknow; Teen Driver In Custody
  2. Hit and run: Man, his son die as car hits scooter in Jalpaiguri; wife critically injured

TAGGED:

CONSTABLE DAUGHTER CRUSHEDVARANASI NEWSGIRL MOWED DOWN BY MOTORCYLISTUTTAR PRADESH HIT AND RUNGIRL HIT AND RUN UP

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Valley's Changing Polling Pattern: How Kashmir Has Voted Like the Rest of India

Tamil Nadu: AI-Generated Photo of Missing Girl Rekindles Parents' Hopes after 13 Years of Search

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

Ebrahim Raisi's Death Is Unlikely to Change the Course of the Foreign Policy in Iran: Expert

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.