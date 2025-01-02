ETV Bharat / state

7-Year-Old Girl Maulted To Death By Stray Dogs In Rajasthan

Alwar: A seven-year-old girl was mauled to death by stray dogs in Rajasthan’s Alwar, police officials said on Thursday. The incident took place while the girl was returning home on Wednesday evening, they said. The girl received multiple wounds on her body, officials added.

The locals working in the nearby fields saved the girl from the dog attack and took her to the hospital, where the doctors declared her dead, officials said.

Rajasthan State Human Rights Commission issued a notice to the Khairthal-Tijara district collector and municipality commissioner in connection with the incident. RSHRC Chairperson Justice G R Moolchandani has asked the authorities to submit a report on the incident by January 31 and compensate the victim's family.

The Commission termed the death of the girl, who suffered around 40 bite wounds, "shocking" and accused the authorities of not properly discharging their legislative responsibilities.

It said that though the municipality issued tenders for the vaccination and castration of stray dogs, it failed to follow up.

"Just issuing the tender and then ending the matter, and putting the lives of people and children at risk with stray dogs and animals, is in itself a sign of departmental negligence," it said.