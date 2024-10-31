ETV Bharat / state

Girl Gangraped In Moving Car On Pretext Of Giving Her Lift In Amravati, 5 Arrested

The girl was first offered lift by two bike-borne men and then three others came in a car after which, all boarded a car.

Girl Gangraped In Moving Car On Pretext Of Giving Her Lift In Amravati, 5 Arrested
Five persons were arrested (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 4 minutes ago

Amravati: A girl was allegedly gangraped on the pretext of offering her a lift in a bike and car in Maharashtra's Amravati district on Tuesday night. A case was registered on the basis of the victim's complaint and five persons were arrested in this connection.

The incident took place in Gadgenagar area of Amravati. According to the complainant, she had left home after a fight with her mother on Tuesday. On reaching Shegaon Naka area near Gadge Nagar police station, she approached vehicles for lift. Two bike-borne men stopped near her and offered her a lift. After which, the trio headed for Nandgaon Peth.

One of the men bought beer at a bar and called three of his friends, who arrived in a car sometime later. After this, the five men along with the girl boarded the four-wheeler and travelled on Nandgaon Peth route.

The complainant told police that the five men raped her in the moving vehicle and fled leaving her at Sainagar area, which is located on the other side of the city. After this, the victim went to Gadge Nagar police station and lodged a complaint against the accused.

"The Gadge Nagar police recorded the victim's complaint and immediately checked the CCTV footage of Shegaon Naka area. On the basis of which, police searched for the bike riders and arrested Manoj Dongre, a resident of Lakshmi Nagar area. When Dongre was interrogated by the police, he informed about his friends, Akshay Sardar, Ajay Lokhande, Milind Dahat and Pratham Dhadse and their whereabouts.

"All five accused were arrested and the car and bike were also seized," Bramha Giri, inspector of Gadge Nagar police station said.

