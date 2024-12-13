Youths Gangrape Girl In Assam Durga Temple, Film Incident; 7 Held, 2 Absconding

Guwahati: Police in Guwahati arrested seven people for their involvement in gangrape of a girl and videorecording the incident on their camera and making it viral. Police made the arrests based on visuals and asked people not to share the video further.

Guwahati police commissioner Diganta Borah said the information was received by the officer-in-charge of Garchuk police station in the city from a journalist who said a video was being circulated among the residents of Boragaon area of the city.

"The video allegedly depicts a gang rape incident involving a group of youth and a woman," the CP said, adding based on the information, the police analysed the video and seven youths were arrested from different parts of the city on Friday wee hours.

He said seven youths, who have been identified in the video and were arrested include Kuldeep nath (23) , Bijoy Rabha (22), Pinku Das (18) , Gagan Das (21), Saurav Bora (20), Mrinal Rabha (19), and Dipankar Mukhiya (21). Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Padmanabh Baruah said police after analysing the video swung into action and arrested those youths, whose involvement was clear in the video visuals. "Our team conducted raids around 3.30 am to 5 am in different locations on Friday and arrested seven people," he said.

The CP said that preliminary investigation has confirmed that accused were present on the crime spot where the gang rape took place on November 17. "The accused seven had gone to the Durga temple located on a hillock and one of them brought this victim there. Later, they raped the girl and one of them made a video. There were a total of nine youths involved, while we have arrested seven so far and became certain about their involvement in the crime, search operation is on for other two who are still absconding," said the DCP while addressing the media.

Police are, however, yet to ascertain the identity of the victim. "However, we have got substantial evidence of the gang rape and once we identify the victim, we will register a case," the DCP said adding that the police are also contemplating to register a case suo moto based on the video evidence.