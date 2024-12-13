Girl Gang-Raped In Temple Premises In Guwahati, Seven Held After Video Goes Viral

Guwahati: Seven youths were arrested for allegedly gang-raping a girl inside the premises of a temple on Friday. The perpetrators had also recorded the crime on their mobile phone and made it viral on social media.

Taking cognizance of the viral video, Guwahati Police nabbed the accused and also urged people to refrain from sharing such videos.

Guwahati Commissioner of Police, Diganta Borah, said Officer-in-Charge of Garchuk police station in the city received information about the viral video from a journalist. "The video allegedly depicts a gang-rape incident involving a group," the CP said adding that the video was analysed and based on it, seven youths were arrested from different parts of the city on the wee hours of Friday.

The accused have been identified as Kuldeep Nath (23), Bijoy Rabha (22), Pinku Das (18), Gagan Das (21), Saurav Bora (20), Mrinal Rabha (19) and Dipankar Mukhiya (21).

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Padmanabh Baruah said after analysing the video, police launched an immediate action. "A search operation was initiated for the youths, who were spotted in the video. Our team conducted raids between 3.30 am to 5 am in different locations on Friday and nabbed seven of the the nine accused," he said.

The CP said that preliminary investigation has confirmed that the alleged gangrape took place on November 17 and these youths were present at the scene.

"The accused had gone to the Durga temple located on a hillock and one of them brought the victim there. Later, they raped the girl and recorded a video of the act. There were nine people involved in the incident and seven of them have been arrested so far. Search is on for the remaining two, who are still absconding," DCP said.

Police are, however, yet to ascertain the identity of the victim.

"We have got substantial evidence of the gang-rape and once we ascertain the identity of the victim, we are going to register a case," DCP said adding that the police are also contemplating to register a suo moto case based on the video evidence.