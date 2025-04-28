ETV Bharat / state

Girl From Uttar Pradesh Gangraped In Bihar, One Accused Held

The incident occurred when she accompanied her father to Sasamusa railway station to catch a home-bound train.

Girl From Uttar Pradesh Gangraped In Bihar, One Accused Held
Representational image. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 28, 2025 at 3:01 PM IST

1 Min Read

Gopalganj: A girl from Uttar Pradesh, who accompanied her paralysed father to Bihar's Gopalganj for treatment, was gang-raped by three youths in the wee hours on Monday.

This incident is from Kuchaykot police station area of ​​the district. Three youths gangraped the girl near Sasamusa railway station. This incident happened on Monday early morning at about 3:30 am.

The incident happened when she was waiting to catch a train with her father upon his treatment. She accompanied her father to Sasamusa railway station to catch a home-bound train.

When she went close to a hand pump nearby to fill water, three youths groped her taking advantage of her loneliness. They took her away after gagging her mouth and gangraped her. Pranjal, Sadar SDPO, said one of the accused youths has been arrested. "Manhunt is on and other accused will also be arrested soon," he said.

He said after a medical examination of the victim, police recorded her statement. Earlier, the victim soon after the rape went to her paralysed father and narrated her ordeal. Some local people reached the spot and informed the police about it. The police arrived after getting the information. The police of Kuchaykot police station swung into action and arrested an accused.

Gopalganj: A girl from Uttar Pradesh, who accompanied her paralysed father to Bihar's Gopalganj for treatment, was gang-raped by three youths in the wee hours on Monday.

This incident is from Kuchaykot police station area of ​​the district. Three youths gangraped the girl near Sasamusa railway station. This incident happened on Monday early morning at about 3:30 am.

The incident happened when she was waiting to catch a train with her father upon his treatment. She accompanied her father to Sasamusa railway station to catch a home-bound train.

When she went close to a hand pump nearby to fill water, three youths groped her taking advantage of her loneliness. They took her away after gagging her mouth and gangraped her. Pranjal, Sadar SDPO, said one of the accused youths has been arrested. "Manhunt is on and other accused will also be arrested soon," he said.

He said after a medical examination of the victim, police recorded her statement. Earlier, the victim soon after the rape went to her paralysed father and narrated her ordeal. Some local people reached the spot and informed the police about it. The police arrived after getting the information. The police of Kuchaykot police station swung into action and arrested an accused.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GOPALGANJUP GIRL GANGRAPED IN BIHAR

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.