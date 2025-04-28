Girl From Uttar Pradesh Gangraped In Bihar, One Accused Held

Gopalganj: A girl from Uttar Pradesh, who accompanied her paralysed father to Bihar's Gopalganj for treatment, was gang-raped by three youths in the wee hours on Monday.

This incident is from Kuchaykot police station area of ​​the district. Three youths gangraped the girl near Sasamusa railway station. This incident happened on Monday early morning at about 3:30 am.

The incident happened when she was waiting to catch a train with her father upon his treatment. She accompanied her father to Sasamusa railway station to catch a home-bound train.

When she went close to a hand pump nearby to fill water, three youths groped her taking advantage of her loneliness. They took her away after gagging her mouth and gangraped her. Pranjal, Sadar SDPO, said one of the accused youths has been arrested. "Manhunt is on and other accused will also be arrested soon," he said.

He said after a medical examination of the victim, police recorded her statement. Earlier, the victim soon after the rape went to her paralysed father and narrated her ordeal. Some local people reached the spot and informed the police about it. The police arrived after getting the information. The police of Kuchaykot police station swung into action and arrested an accused.