Girl From Bihar Scores 93 In Tamil, Aspires To Become Doctor

Despite Hindi being her mother tongue, Jiya Kumari studied Tamil and scored 93 out of 100 in the language in the Class X exam

Jiya Kumari has proved that language transcends borders and can be mastered if an individual is determined and hard working
Teachers and neighbours congratulating Jiya Kumari (ETV Bharat)
Published : May 17, 2025 at 7:21 PM IST

Chennai: Jiya Kumari has proved that language transcends borders and can be mastered if an individual is determined and hard working.

Jiya's is originally from Bihar but she, her parents and two sisters settled in Chennai in 2008. Despite Hindi being her mother tongue, Jiya studied Tamil and scored 93 out of 100 in the language in the Class X exam, the results of which were declared recently. Jiya is a student of a government school at Cowl Bazaar and scored 467 marks out of 500 in the Class X exam .

Jiya's father Dhananjay Tiwari and mother Reena Devi had arrived in Chennai along with their 3 daughters in 2008 in search of work. They reside in a rented house in Cowl Bazaar area near Pallavaram and are engaged in various jobs including welding and construction. Their three daughters study in the local government school.

Jiya's teachers, family and neighbours were elated at her performance. "I have been studying in the government school in Tamil medium since Class I. I am from a family whose mother tongue is Hindi. so it was a little difficult to learn Tamil. But all the teachers from my primary school to Class X taught me Tamil very well. Also, my parents know a little Tamil, so they also taught me," she said.

Jiya has performed well in other subjects as well. "I scored 93 marks in Tamil language, 99 in English, 89 in Maths, 89 in Science, and 99 in Social Science. When I joined school, I did not know a single word of Tamil. But all the teachers cooperated with me and taught me. The reason I scored so well in my Class X exams is because of my teachers," she said.

Jiya said Tamil is her favourite language now. "I received various welfare benefits including textbooks. Even as I sometimes went to school without food, the breakfast and lunch programmes there were quite useful for me. My dream is to study Biology and Mathematics in Class XI and XII and study well, pass the NEET exam and become a doctor. I aspire to study MBBS in Tamil Nadu," she said.

