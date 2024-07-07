Girl Found Dead in Hotel Room, Her Boyfriend's Body Recovered from Nearby Railway Track at Raipur

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) : The body of a girl has been found in a hotel near the Raipur railway station in Chhattisgarh. The girl's body was found in the hotel room where she had been staying. On the other hand, the girl's boyfriend was found dead on the railway track near the Urkura railway station, which is just a short distance from the hotel where her body was recovered.

The Police also recovered the boy's body from the railway track. According to the family members, the girl has been missing from her home. As soon as the family got the news of the girl's body being found, they reached the hotel. The family of the deceased girl created a ruckus in the hotel.

The girl was missing from her home. To search for the girl, the family had also filed a missing person report with the police. As soon as the news of the girl's death was received, her family rushed to the hotel. In the presence of the family, the police sent the body for postmortem. The real cause of death will be known only after the postmortem report comes.

Murder or Mystery: The girl was a resident of Ambikapur. The deceased youth who is being said to be her lover was also a resident of Ambikapur. The Police are now trying to find out whether it is murder or suicide. Police are also questioning the family members of the boy and the girl. Only after taking the statements of the family members, it will be clear what the real reason behind the death is.