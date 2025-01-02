ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand HC Directs SDM Dehradun To Provide Shelter For Woman, Who 'Married' Minor Boy

Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court has asked Sub District Magistrate, Dehradun to provide shelter to a 20-year-old woman, who alleged threat to her life from her family members.

The woman, a resident of Rishikesh, filed a petition in the HC. She urged the HC to send her to 'Nari Niketan' and provide security.

A bench of Chief Justice G Narendra and Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari heard the matter and ordered the Deputy Collector, Dehradun, to make arrangements to send the woman to 'Nari Niketan'.

In her plea, the woman contended that she married against the wishes of her family to a minor boy. The Uttarakhand Police traced the minor boy from Tamil Nadu on the complaint of his family.

The boy was remanded to a juvenile home by a lower court. The woman returned to her house after the boy was sent to a juvenile home.

The woman alleged that she was assaulted by her brother and father and now the duo are after her life. She asked the HC to allow her to stay in Nari Niketan till her husband reaches puberty, as she does not want to go home.