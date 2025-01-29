Girl Ends Life After Father Catches Her In Compromising Position With Boyfriend At Home In Telangana

Warangal: A tale of love in Telangana's Hanumakonda city took a drastic turn when a man found his daughter in a compromising position with her boyfriend in their house. While the boy's throat was slit; the girl, in shock, took her own life by hanging herself from the ceiling.

According to police, Tuesday evening, the girl, a second-year intermediate student, invited her 17-year-old boyfriend to her place as her parents were not at home, least expecting that her father, who works in a private company, would return so early. When the father opened the door, he found both of them in an intimate position, which left him enraged.

The girl's father attacked the boy and slit his throat with a knife. He even chased the boy for some distance but the latter managed to escape his violent attack with minor injuries.

However, upon returning home, he saw that his daughter had locked herself in the room. By the time family members and neighbours broke open the door, it was too late. The girl was found hanging in the room.

The injured boy was later admitted to a private hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

KU police station SI Ravinder said that an investigation is underway, and a case will be registered once they receive an official complaint in this regard. "We are looking into the matter. A case will be registered. We are examining the circumstances surrounding the incident to determine necessary legal action," he said.

Suicide is not a solution

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.