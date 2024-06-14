ETV Bharat / state

Girl Dies of Self-Immolation After Alleged Rape in Rajasthan's Etawah

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 22 hours ago

The Budhadit police station area of Etawah block witnessed a case of self-immolation by a young girl, ultimately resulting in her demise at MBS Hospital during treatment. The incident has sparked outrage as the family of the deceased accuses a young man of rape, alleging that the assault led to the girl's extreme step.

Etawah (Rajasthan): A girl succumbed to her injuries after self-immolation following her alleged rape in Rajasthan's Etawah on Thursday night.

According to reports, the fateful incident unfolded late on Thursday night, shattering the tranquillity of the village. The victim's family alleged that a young man from the vicinity, now on the run, forcibly took advantage of the girl's vulnerability, with his cousin, who acted as an accomplice by keeping watch outside the secluded room.

The victim's family members discovered the girl missing from her home during the night and initiated a search, only to later learn of the appalling ordeal she had endured.

Police station officer Bhanwar Singh Gurjar confirmed the girl's tragic demise during hospital treatment, disclosing that a case has been registered and a search operation has been initiated to nab the accused.

Gurjar said, "The victim succumbed to her injuries while receiving treatment at MBS Hospital. A case has been registered and further investigation into this incident is on." Upon receiving the information, Etawah's Deputy Superintendent of Police Shivam Joshi also rushed to the spot to take cognisance of the incident.

