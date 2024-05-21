ETV Bharat / state

Girl Dies After Fight With Mother Over Mobile Phone in Jaipur

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 22 hours ago

Girl Dies After Fight With Mother Over Mobile Phone in Jaipur
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

The girl's mother hid her mobile phone as she spent long hours conversing with friends. This angered the girl and an argument broke out between them that escalated with both exchanging blows. While the girl died, her mother is hospitalised.

Jaipur: In a tragic incident, a girl lost her life allegedly during a dispute with her mother over mobile phone in Jaipur. Her mother survived and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The incident took place in Mundiaramsar village under Bindayaka police station area on Monday. The girl, identified as Nikita died of severe injuries while a case of murder has been registered, police said.

According to Bindayaka police station officer Bhajanlal both the mother and daughter were found in injured condition at an under-construction building in Mundiyaramsar village yesterday. "They were taken to the hospital, where the girl was declared brought dead and the mother is undergoing treatment. The girl's body has been sent for post-mortem and investigations are underway," he said.

According to police officials, Nikita, who was preparing for competitive exams, used to spend long hours talking on phone. This led to frequent arguments with her mother. On Monday, her mother hid her phone leading to which, a heated argument ensued between them which later escalated into a physical altercation. During which, both reportedly exchanged blows.

Police said prima facie it seems that girl was hit with a heavy object and succumbed to her injuries. During interrogation, the woman claimed that the girl had died by suicide. Police found a blood-stained saree from the spot, which the girl had apparently used to end her life, but no strangulation marks were found on the victim's neck.

"The cause of death will be revealed after the post-mortem, which is scheduled on Tuesday. Further investigations are on to ascertain if others are involved in the incident," officer Bhajanlal said.

Read more

  1. 14-Yr-Old Boy Injured As Mobile Phone Explodes While Charging In Kota
  2. 4-Year-Old Kid Among 7 Killed After Wall Collapses Due To Heavy Rain In Hyderabad

TAGGED:

GIRL DIES AFTER FIGHT WITH MOTHERARGUMENT BROKE OUTDISPUTE WITH HER MOTHER OVER MOBILEGIRL DIES AFTER DISPUTE WITH MOTHER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

US-Pakistan Relations: Shift in US Policy?

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

The Unfortunate Reality of India's Anti-defection Law

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.