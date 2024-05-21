Girl Dies After Fight With Mother Over Mobile Phone in Jaipur

Jaipur: In a tragic incident, a girl lost her life allegedly during a dispute with her mother over mobile phone in Jaipur. Her mother survived and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The incident took place in Mundiaramsar village under Bindayaka police station area on Monday. The girl, identified as Nikita died of severe injuries while a case of murder has been registered, police said.

According to Bindayaka police station officer Bhajanlal both the mother and daughter were found in injured condition at an under-construction building in Mundiyaramsar village yesterday. "They were taken to the hospital, where the girl was declared brought dead and the mother is undergoing treatment. The girl's body has been sent for post-mortem and investigations are underway," he said.

According to police officials, Nikita, who was preparing for competitive exams, used to spend long hours talking on phone. This led to frequent arguments with her mother. On Monday, her mother hid her phone leading to which, a heated argument ensued between them which later escalated into a physical altercation. During which, both reportedly exchanged blows.

Police said prima facie it seems that girl was hit with a heavy object and succumbed to her injuries. During interrogation, the woman claimed that the girl had died by suicide. Police found a blood-stained saree from the spot, which the girl had apparently used to end her life, but no strangulation marks were found on the victim's neck.

"The cause of death will be revealed after the post-mortem, which is scheduled on Tuesday. Further investigations are on to ascertain if others are involved in the incident," officer Bhajanlal said.