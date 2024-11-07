Girl Dies After Falling From Seventh Floor Of Gurdwara In Amritsar

Amritsar: A 25-year-old girl died after falling from the seventh floor of Gurdwara Baba Atal Rai Sahib located in Sri Darbar Sahib group in Amritsar on Thursday.

The girl, Rhai, came to the gurdwara at 9.30 am to pay obeisance and install a hose from the seventh floor when the accident happened. The members of the Shiromani Committee informed the police who reached the sport and launched an investigation. ACP Jaspal Singh said the body would be sent for an autopsy. Police said the CCTV footage of the incident inside the Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib would be thoroughly scanned to know whether the deceased came alone or someone accompanied her. Her whereabouts are yet to be ascertained and it will be clear after the probe whether it is an accident or suicide.

"This morning around 9:30 a girl, who had come for darshan, jumped from the 7th floor and ended her life. Although this girl has not been identified yet. Apart from this, we have already informed the CCTV department so that we can get to the bottom of this whole matter, from where this girl has come, who was with her... We are checking all this. The Punjab Police has also reached to investigate the matter," the manager of the gurdwara said.