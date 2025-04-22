Girl Dies After Being Pushed Out Of Moving Train In Bhagalpur For Resisting Robbery

Bhagalpur: A girl, who was severely injured after miscreants pushed her out of a moving train when she resisted a robbery attempt, died during treatment at a hospital, police said.

The incident occurred in Kamakhya Gaya Express between Sahibganj and Bhagalpur railway sections on Tuesday morning. When the train was near Sabaur railway station, two miscreants entered the compartment and attempted to snatch cash and mobile from Kajal Kumar, who was travelling with her family to attend a relative's wedding ceremony. When Kajal resisted, the miscreants pushed her out of the moving train and escaped.

Kajal, a resident of Khagaria area, fell on the railway tracks in a severely injured condition. Her family members pulled the emergency chain and stopped the train. They alleged there were no GRP or RPF personnel at the Sabaur railway station to help them. After waiting at the station for 15 minutes, they took her to Bhagalpur Mayaganj Hospital in an autorickshaw. She, however, died during treatment.

''We got no assistance from Railway Police. Had Kayal got medical assistance on time, she would have been alive today,'' Jai Kumar, Kajal's brother said.

The family members have accused the railway administration of gross negligence. Kajal's younger sister Jaya, has demanded strict action against the miscreants as well as Railway Police.

An official of the Railways said, "The incident happened in a moving train and information is being taken from the GRP, RPF and the guard present in the train. After this, raids will be conducted against the miscreants involved in the incident and action will be taken against anyone found guilty.