Girl Dies After Being Pushed Off Roof Of her House By Monkey In Bihar's Siwan

Patna: In a tragic incident, a Class X girl died after being pushed off the roof of her house by a monkey in Siwan district.

The incident occurred at Maghar village under Bhagwanpur police station on Saturday afternoon. The deceased, Priya Kumar was studying on the roof of her house under the sun due to cold weather. According to eyewitnesses, a group of monkeys appeared on the roof and began harassing Priya preventing her from escaping. When villagers created a commotion to divert the monkeys' attention, Priya mustered the courage to run towards the stairs. However, a monkey reportedly jumped and pushed her with force, causing her to fall from the roof. Priya sustained critical injuries, including severe trauma to the back of her head and other parts of her body and lost consciousness. In

Her family rushed her to Siwan Sadar Hospital for treatment where doctors declared her brought dead. SHO of Bhagwanpur police station Sujeet Kumar Chaudhary, said, "When we learned about the incident, we went to the spot for investigation. The family members admitted the girl to Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared her dead due to multiple injuries. The family members refused to conduct a postmortem and have not lodged any complaint against anyone."