Girl Child Killed, Body Hidden In Cupboard In Rajasthan's Baran

Baran: A 4-year-old girl was murdered, and her body was hidden in a cupboard at her grandfather's house in the Bhanwargarh police station jurisdiction of Rajasthan’s Baran district. The discovery was made on Saturday by the deceased's grandfather, Jairam Bairwa, after the body decomposed and began to emit a foul odour. Bairwa has subsequently filed a complaint against the child's parents, accusing them of murder and concealing the body.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Hukumchand Nagar of Bhanwargarh police station said Jairam Bairwa, a resident of Jaitpur village, complained to the police on Saturday about a foul-smelling body found in a sack inside a cupboard in his home. Upon investigation, police found the body of the 4-year-old girl tied with a chunni (scarf) in the cupboard. Subsequently, a post-mortem has been conducted on the dead body.

In his complaint, Jairam stated that his son Mahavir and his second wife, Roshan Bai, had been living in Jaipur's Sanganer area for the past seven months. Roshan Bai's daughter from her first marriage also resided with them. Jairam alleged that the couple murdered the girl in Jaipur and then transported her body to his house in Jaitpur to dispose of the body and destroy evidence.

ASI Hukumchand said that a case has been registered against Mahavir and Roshan Bai based on Jairam's complaint. The police said the murder allegedly occurred in Sanganer, Jaipur, leading to the registration of a zero FIR has been transferred to Muhana police station, Jaipur Commissionerate, for further investigation.