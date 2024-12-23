ETV Bharat / state

3-Year-Old Girl Falls Into Borewell In Rajasthan

Jaipur: A girl aged around three years fell into a borewell in the Sarund area in the Kotputli-Behror district of Rajasthan on Monday. SHO Sarund Mohammad Imran said that the open borewell is around 150 feet deep.

He said that the girl, Chetna, was playing in the agricultural field of his father when she accidently slipped into the borewell and added that efforts to rescue the girl have started.