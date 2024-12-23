ETV Bharat / state

3-Year-Old Girl Falls Into Borewell In Rajasthan

A 3-year-old girl fell into an open borewell is around 150 feet deep in the Sarund area of Rajasthan.

3-Year-Old Girl Falls Into Borewell In Rajasthan
3-Year-Old Girl Falls Into Borewell (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 46 minutes ago

Jaipur: A girl aged around three years fell into a borewell in the Sarund area in the Kotputli-Behror district of Rajasthan on Monday. SHO Sarund Mohammad Imran said that the open borewell is around 150 feet deep.

He said that the girl, Chetna, was playing in the agricultural field of his father when she accidently slipped into the borewell and added that efforts to rescue the girl have started.

Industry Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore spoke to the officers and instructed them to ensure speedy rescue of the girl.

Jaipur: A girl aged around three years fell into a borewell in the Sarund area in the Kotputli-Behror district of Rajasthan on Monday. SHO Sarund Mohammad Imran said that the open borewell is around 150 feet deep.

He said that the girl, Chetna, was playing in the agricultural field of his father when she accidently slipped into the borewell and added that efforts to rescue the girl have started.

Industry Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore spoke to the officers and instructed them to ensure speedy rescue of the girl.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

3 YEAR OLD GIRLRAJASTHANSARUNDBOREWELL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Sharmila Tagore Interview: 'Portrayal of Women Got Much Better Than Our Times; We Played Only Weepy Roles'

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Why India, Sri Lanka Agreed to Humanitarian Approach to Solve Fishermen Issue

India And Canada Engage In Visa Battles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.