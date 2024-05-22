4-year-old Girl Battling For Life After Being Attacked by Leopard in Uttarakhand

Srinagar (Uttarakhand): In yet another leopard attack in Uttarakhand, a 4-year-old girl was mauled and seriously injured by the big cat while being in the lap of her mother in Srinagar district of the state on Tuesday, an official said.

The latest incident of leopard attack has come to light from Srikot Ganganala. According to the official, on Tuesday night around 9:30 pm, Adhira, aged 4 years, daughter of Balwant Singh Rawat, resident of Tehri Garhwal, was with her mother in the courtyard of her house when the leopard pounced on the girl and took her away.

The girl's mother raised an alarm due to which people from nearby areas rushed to the spot. As people ran towards the leopard, it ran away leaving the girl at a short distance. But by then the girl was seriously injured by the nails and teeth of the big cat.

The locals hurriedly took the girl to the base hospital, Srikot where she has been referred to a tertiary care hospital in Rishikesh. The condition of the girl still remains critical, MS Dr. Ajay Vikram Singh of the Base Hospital affiliated to the Medical College, Shrikot said. He said that the girl has suffered grievous injuries in her neck.

In the last four months, three children have been killed by leopards in Uttarakhand.

Anirudh Swapnil, Ranger of Reserve Forest of Pauri, said that cages are being installed at different places in Srikot to catch the leopard. Besides, the activities of the big cats are being monitored in these areas through trap cameras and drone cameras, he said.

Local resident and former Srikot councilor Vibhor Bahuguna said that leopards have so far injured two children in Srikot.