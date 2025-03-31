ETV Bharat / state

Girl Files Police Complaint As Lover Fails To Turn Up For Wedding In Punjab's Amritsar

The victim has filed a police complaint alleging the man she loved used her and broke his promise,

It was a long and unfruitful wait for a bride who along with her family waited for hours for the groom to arrive for the wedding
The victim with her parents (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 31, 2025, 6:31 PM IST

Amritsar: It was a long and futile wait for a bride who along with her family waited for hours for the groom to arrive for the wedding.

The groom never turned up for the wedding following which the woman filed a complaint with police against him. The incident occurred at Sultanwind at Darasar Guru Nagari in Amritsar. The girl said, she was in love with Gurpreet Singh and the latter had promised to marry her. "We were in love and lived together. He had promised to marry me," she said.

The victim said she had met Gupreet's parents who had agreed to marriage but his siblings objected to the alliance. "I had filed a complaint with police earlier as well when Gurpreet said he would not marry me. The police had summoned him for questioning and out of gear he agreed to marry me," she said. The wedding was scheduled on Sunday and the victim and her family had made all arrangements. But the wait ended in disappointed as Gurpreet never turned up at the marriage venue. After the betrayal, the victim filed a complaint with police and said she would no longer marry Gurpreet. "He used me and backed out from his promise," she said.

A police officer said a complaint has been filed at the women's police station and the statements of the accused and the victim have been recorded. Further action will be taken after investigation into the matter is over, he said.

Amritsar: It was a long and futile wait for a bride who along with her family waited for hours for the groom to arrive for the wedding.

The groom never turned up for the wedding following which the woman filed a complaint with police against him. The incident occurred at Sultanwind at Darasar Guru Nagari in Amritsar. The girl said, she was in love with Gurpreet Singh and the latter had promised to marry her. "We were in love and lived together. He had promised to marry me," she said.

The victim said she had met Gupreet's parents who had agreed to marriage but his siblings objected to the alliance. "I had filed a complaint with police earlier as well when Gurpreet said he would not marry me. The police had summoned him for questioning and out of gear he agreed to marry me," she said. The wedding was scheduled on Sunday and the victim and her family had made all arrangements. But the wait ended in disappointed as Gurpreet never turned up at the marriage venue. After the betrayal, the victim filed a complaint with police and said she would no longer marry Gurpreet. "He used me and backed out from his promise," she said.

A police officer said a complaint has been filed at the women's police station and the statements of the accused and the victim have been recorded. Further action will be taken after investigation into the matter is over, he said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PUNJAB STORY MARRIAGEBETRAYALAMRITSAR

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.