Girl Files Police Complaint As Lover Fails To Turn Up For Wedding In Punjab's Amritsar

Amritsar: It was a long and futile wait for a bride who along with her family waited for hours for the groom to arrive for the wedding.

The groom never turned up for the wedding following which the woman filed a complaint with police against him. The incident occurred at Sultanwind at Darasar Guru Nagari in Amritsar. The girl said, she was in love with Gurpreet Singh and the latter had promised to marry her. "We were in love and lived together. He had promised to marry me," she said.

The victim said she had met Gupreet's parents who had agreed to marriage but his siblings objected to the alliance. "I had filed a complaint with police earlier as well when Gurpreet said he would not marry me. The police had summoned him for questioning and out of gear he agreed to marry me," she said. The wedding was scheduled on Sunday and the victim and her family had made all arrangements. But the wait ended in disappointed as Gurpreet never turned up at the marriage venue. After the betrayal, the victim filed a complaint with police and said she would no longer marry Gurpreet. "He used me and backed out from his promise," she said.

A police officer said a complaint has been filed at the women's police station and the statements of the accused and the victim have been recorded. Further action will be taken after investigation into the matter is over, he said.