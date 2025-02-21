4-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped By Neighbour In Sonbhadra, Probe On

Sonbhadra: A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a young man from her neighbourhood in the Robertsganj Kotwali area in Bhairwa village Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra on Thursday night. According to police, the girl was playing outside her home when the accused allegedly lured her into a nearby field and assaulted her.

Police said that the girl managed to return home, where she narrated her ordeal to her mother. She was rushed to the district hospital for treatment. The girl's family immediately informed the police. The police, including Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kalu Singh and Circle Officer (CO) City Charu Dwivedi, are investigating the incident.

ASP Kalu Singh confirmed that the girl is receiving medical treatment at the district hospital and that authorities are thoroughly investigating the matter.

"We received information that a four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 25-year-old man from their village. The girl was immediately taken to the district hospital for medical treatment, where the doctors said that girl was in stable condition. We are looking into the case with utmost seriousness and have launched a probe into it," Singh stated.

The CO along with other police officers, visited the village to collect information from the family and villagers.

According to family members, the girl and her two friends were playing with the suspect. The other two children reached home in the evening but the minor did not return home. After some time, the girl came crying and accused suspect of allegedly raping her.

Police said that according to the preliminary investigation, the accused, who had been playing with the girl earlier on Thursday evening, allegedly took her to a nearby field at around 8 pm. He fled the scene after committing the crime. The police have begun searching for the accused.