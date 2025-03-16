ETV Bharat / state

People Have Stopped Visiting Temples, Gurdwaras Due To 'Religious Conversions': Giriraj Singh

Giriraj Singh said people of Delhi have rejected AAP's model and are happy with BJP's governance. It's now Punjab's turn, he added.

File photo of Giriraj Singh (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 16, 2025, 5:42 PM IST

Ludhiana: Union Minister Giriraj Singh expressed concerns over alleged religious conversions in Punjab and raised questions over the state government's silence on the issue.

Singh, who is on a visit to Ludhiana, held a meeting with the district BJP leadership at Circuit House here. He stressed on the need to bring a law to stop the alleged conversions. He alleged that a large number of people have stopped visiting temples and gurdwaras. The main reason is the large number of people allegedly converting to other religions, he said.

The Union Minister also accused the state government of supporting a particular community over the clash between two groups on the occasion of Holi in Ludhiana yesterday. He said that the people have rejected the Delhi model of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as it failed to fulfill promises. Similarly in Punjab, AAP's health and education models have failed, he alleged.

"The AAP government had talked about eradicating drugs but has failed miserably. The Mohalla clinics established by the Punjab government have proven to be a failure. The state government's promise of providing Rs 1000 to women has not been fulfilled yet," he said adding, the textile industry in Punjab is facing dire conditions due to non-cooperation of the state government.

He said that people of Delhi are very happy with the BJP and now it is Punjab's turn.

