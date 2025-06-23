ETV Bharat / state

Gir Cow In Yadadri Fetches A Record Price

Ramannapet: A Gir-breed cow in a farm belonging to Gummi Ramireddy (President-Elect of CREDAI-National) at Lakshmapuram in Ramannapet mandal of Yadadri district, Telangana fetched a record price on Sunday. Amit Kishan, the manager of Hebbev Goshala of Penugonda in Satyasai district in Andhra Pradesh, bought the Gir-breed cow for Rs 10 lakh.

Ramireddy had bought two Gir cows from Rajkot in Gujarat, over four years ago, to start his breeding business, which has now expanded to having over 130 cows. The cow that was sold, according to Ramireddy, gives 8 litres of milk twice a day and was taken to Penugonda on Sunday.

What Is The Gir Breed?

A species of zebuine aka indicine cattle, it is essentially a humped cattle breed native to Gujarat. The breed, known as Gir or Gyr, Bhodali, Kathiawari, among other names, was also exported in millions to Brazil since the early 20th century, and is known for its resistance to hot temperatures and tropical diseases. With a distinctive appearance, the Gir cattle have a rounded head and a domed forehead, and are usually mottled red and white. The cows are around 350 kilograms, while the bulls are around 540 kilograms in weight.