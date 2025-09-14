ETV Bharat / state

Gift Of Love: Rajasthan Woman Donates 40 Percent Of Her Liver To Ailing Husband In Rare Surgery

SMS Medical College Principal, Dr Deepak Maheshwari while confirming the success of the live liver transplant surgery said that live liver transplant requires two teams that operate together simultaneously. Both the donor and the recipient are said to be stable after the surgery.

The complicated surgery, which lasted for 15 hours, was carried out on Saturday by a team of doctors led by Dr. Dinesh Kumar Bharti, Head of Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary (HPB) Surgery Department at the SMS Medical College.

Jaipur: In a rare surgery, doctors at the Sawai Mansingh Hospital in Rajasthan's Jaipur carried out a live liver transplant with a woman donating 40 percent of her organ to her husband giving him a new lease of life.

“Getting success in this is great news for the entire state. SMS is a very big hospital not only in the state but also in the country, so I want this transplant program to run very fast”.

Two Months Of Preparation, 15-hour-long Surgery

Preparations were going on for the live liver transplant for the last two months. All the necessary tests including the donor and recipient's blood group, tissue, liver size, medical history were completed. Doctors said that most of the recipient's liver was completely damaged and the remaining part was also not able to work. His wife became the last ray of hope for him. After a successful 15-hour operation, the condition of both the donor and the receiver is stable.

13 Cadaver Transplants So Far

SMS Medical College Principal, Dr Maheshwari said that although cadaver transplants(where a deceased person is a donor) are being regularly carried out at the hospital, live transplants had stopped for some time now.

7000 Patients In Need Of Liver Transplants In Rajasthan

According to hospital sources, so far 13 liver transplants have been done in SMS Hospital. Saturday's live transplant gains significance in the backdrop of an estimated 7000 patients in the state in need of liver transplants. In private hospitals, the procedure costs up to 20-25 lakh rupees. But at SMS hospital, the operation was done free of cost and will be available at a convenient cost in future. This comes as a sigh of relief for poor and needy patients.