ETV Bharat / state

Gift Of Love: Rajasthan Woman Donates 40 Percent Of Her Liver To Ailing Husband In Rare Surgery

The complex surgery lasting 15 hours was carried out at the Sawai Mansingh Medical College hospital on Saturday.

Team of doctors pose for a photograph after a successful live liver transplant surgery at Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary (HPB) Surgery Department at the SMS Medical College
Team of doctors pose for a photograph after a successful live liver transplant surgery at Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary (HPB) Surgery Department at the SMS Medical College (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 14, 2025 at 2:15 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Jaipur: In a rare surgery, doctors at the Sawai Mansingh Hospital in Rajasthan's Jaipur carried out a live liver transplant with a woman donating 40 percent of her organ to her husband giving him a new lease of life.

The complicated surgery, which lasted for 15 hours, was carried out on Saturday by a team of doctors led by Dr. Dinesh Kumar Bharti, Head of Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary (HPB) Surgery Department at the SMS Medical College.

A view of the Sawai Mansingh Hospital in Jaipur, Rajasthan
A view of the Sawai Mansingh Hospital in Jaipur, Rajasthan (ETV Bharat)

SMS Medical College Principal, Dr Deepak Maheshwari while confirming the success of the live liver transplant surgery said that live liver transplant requires two teams that operate together simultaneously. Both the donor and the recipient are said to be stable after the surgery.

“Getting success in this is great news for the entire state. SMS is a very big hospital not only in the state but also in the country, so I want this transplant program to run very fast”.

Two Months Of Preparation, 15-hour-long Surgery
Preparations were going on for the live liver transplant for the last two months. All the necessary tests including the donor and recipient's blood group, tissue, liver size, medical history were completed. Doctors said that most of the recipient's liver was completely damaged and the remaining part was also not able to work. His wife became the last ray of hope for him. After a successful 15-hour operation, the condition of both the donor and the receiver is stable.

13 Cadaver Transplants So Far
SMS Medical College Principal, Dr Maheshwari said that although cadaver transplants(where a deceased person is a donor) are being regularly carried out at the hospital, live transplants had stopped for some time now.

7000 Patients In Need Of Liver Transplants In Rajasthan
According to hospital sources, so far 13 liver transplants have been done in SMS Hospital. Saturday's live transplant gains significance in the backdrop of an estimated 7000 patients in the state in need of liver transplants. In private hospitals, the procedure costs up to 20-25 lakh rupees. But at SMS hospital, the operation was done free of cost and will be available at a convenient cost in future. This comes as a sigh of relief for poor and needy patients.

Read More:

  1. A Mother's Unremitting Love: Woman Donates Part Of Her Liver, A Kidney To Son; 'Inspiring Case', Say ILBS Doctors
  2. A Piece Of Liver From Me To You: Odisha Woman's Gift Of Life For Her Co-Sister

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

LIVER TRANSPLANTRAJASTHANCADAVER TRANSPLANTSWOMAN DONATES LIVER TO HUSBANDRAJASTHAN LATEST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Swarnalata Sahu, Who Taught Odisha's Women Farmers How Climate Action Begins From Paddy Fields

A Stitch In Time: Artisan Meraj Ansari's Effort To Put A Jharkhand Village On World Embroidery Map Bears Fruit

Billions Of AI Prompts, Billions In Energy Costs: The Planet Pays As Data Centres Heat Up

Dussehra 2025: Festivals May Divide, But Cuttack's Durga Puja Binds Hindus And Muslims

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.