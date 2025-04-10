ETV Bharat / state

GIET Engineering Students Develop Innovative 'Safety Stick' To Curb Snake Attacks

Priced at less than Rs 500, 'Safety Stick', emits vibrations and sound when it detects a snake and immediately alerts from going closer.

GIET Engineering Students Develop Innovative 'Safety Stick' To Curb Snake Attacks
Safety stick designed by third-year GIET students (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 10, 2025 at 5:44 PM IST

Rajanagaram: Concerned over the rising incidents of snake bites and victims succumbing to the venom, students of the GIET Engineering College have come up with an innovative device that acts as a snake-repellent.

Known as 'Safety Stick', this device looks like a simple walking stick and is designed to deter snakes as well as keep people safe in vulnerable environments. This stick will not only protect the lives of villagers but at the same time prevent reptile killings, a fallout of snake attacks.

Third-year automobile engineering students namely Chanumuri Vijaya Benerji Naidu, Chinnala Hari, P. Ayyappa and M. Bhanuprakash combined a five-volt DC motor with an active sound buzzer to engineer this device. The stick emits vibrations and sound waves when it detects a snake or any other unpleasant situation and immediately alerts from going closer. Thus it creates a safe environment for both the villagers and snakes, effectively keeping them at bay.

The 'Safety Stick' is available at less than Rs 500 and is both affordable and accessible. This device is especially valuable for farmers working at night and for people living in rural areas where snake encounters are common.

The team aims to enhance the utility of the stick further by including a special SOS system tailored for visually-impaired users and other emergencies, making it even more safe.

