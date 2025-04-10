ETV Bharat / state

GIET Engineering Students Develop Innovative 'Safety Stick' To Curb Snake Attacks

Rajanagaram: Concerned over the rising incidents of snake bites and victims succumbing to the venom, students of the GIET Engineering College have come up with an innovative device that acts as a snake-repellent.

Known as 'Safety Stick', this device looks like a simple walking stick and is designed to deter snakes as well as keep people safe in vulnerable environments. This stick will not only protect the lives of villagers but at the same time prevent reptile killings, a fallout of snake attacks.

Third-year automobile engineering students namely Chanumuri Vijaya Benerji Naidu, Chinnala Hari, P. Ayyappa and M. Bhanuprakash combined a five-volt DC motor with an active sound buzzer to engineer this device. The stick emits vibrations and sound waves when it detects a snake or any other unpleasant situation and immediately alerts from going closer. Thus it creates a safe environment for both the villagers and snakes, effectively keeping them at bay.