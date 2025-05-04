ETV Bharat / state

'Giant Tiger' Spotted In Jim Corbett National Park, Netizens Call It 'Hercules'

The length of the viral tiger on social media is estimated to be around 7 feet and its weight is around 300 kg.

'Giant Tiger' Spotted In Jim Corbett National Park, Netizens Call It 'Hercules'
The tiger. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 4, 2025

Ramnagar: A large-sized tiger has been spotted at the Fato tourism zone of Terai West of Ramnagar Forest Division of Nainital district. The video of the tiger has gone viral. Netzens are calling the big cat 'Hercules'. According to locals, it is the biggest ever tiger sighted in Fato Zone so far. Forest department officials, however, said it would be too early to consider the tiger as the biggest until its size was measured with other tigers.

The tiger was recently seen by tourists during the safari of Fato Zone and the tourists captured it on camera. Prakash Arya, DFO of Ramnagar Terai West Forest Division, said, "I have not seen such a big tiger in Fato Zone before."

On the other hand, famous wildlife photographer Deep Rajwar said that this tiger is really huge and such a big tiger has not been seen for the first time in the photo zone.

He said that a 9-foot-long gigantic tiger was killed by legendary Jim Corbett in Pawalgarh. It weighed more than 300 kg. He further said that tigers in the buffer zone often appear heavier, because they get more prey there. On the other hand, tigers in the core zone have to work harder for hunting. They are muscular and less heavy. Deep Rajwar said that he has also captured another huge tiger of Sitabani, which is known as 'Virat'. On the other hand, the size of the viral tiger on social media is estimated to be around 7 feet and its weight is around 300 kg.

