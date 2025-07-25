Ghulam Nabi Azad Demands Restoration Of J&K Statehood, Calls It A Universal Aspiration

Jammu: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad has demanded the restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir, terming it the aspiration of every individual, irrespective of their party, region, or religion.

"Article 370 and statehood are two different issues. Article 370 could have been restored only if Modi ji had introduced a bill or the Supreme Court had delivered a judgment, but neither happened. Now, for the development and progress of Jammu and Kashmir, restoring statehood is crucial. The sooner it is done, the better it will be for everyone," Azad told media persons in Reasi on Thursday, where he had gone to offer condolences to his party colleague.

The former Congressman and founder of Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) said, "The statehood is not the demand of any particular person, region or religion, but it is for all. Be it the BJP in Jammu, the National Conference in Kashmir, or the Congress and PDP — everyone wants statehood to be restored.

When I was MoS Home Affairs, I had recommended the upgradation of three union territories as states, and that happened as well. But during my 50 years of political career, I saw it for the first time that my state was downgraded from state to UT," Azad said, adding, "I am thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah that it was after my discussion in the Parliament that they had agreed to restore statehood for Jammu and Kashmir."

He, at the same time, told people to stop spreading rumours about who will be the next vice president of India. "Jammu and Kashmir has many positives, and that is why it is called heaven on earth, but equally, there is the tendency to spread rumours. People shouldn't pay heed to these rumours and rather work for statehood and development," Azad said.

