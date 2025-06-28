ETV Bharat / state

Ghulam Muhammad Saroori’s Return To Congress Seen As Boost For Party In Chenab Valley

Jammu: Veteran leader Ghulam Muhammad Saroori has rejoined the Congress party, a move expected to rejuvenate the party's diminishing presence in the Chenab Valley region of Jammu.

Saroori's return is being seen as a major gain for Congress and a further blow to the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), founded by Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Saroori, a founding member of DPAP and once a close confidant of Azad, had left the party prior to last year’s Assembly elections. His exit weakened DPAP's standing, and political analysts believe it marked the beginning of the party's decline.

During the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Saroori contested from the Udhampur constituency as a DPAP candidate. He secured nearly 40,000 votes, which analysts say played a decisive role in the Congress party’s defeat in the seat. Congress candidate Choudhary Lal Singh lost to BJP's Jitendra Singh, who is now a Union Minister.

"Had Saroori remained with Congress during the parliamentary elections, the outcome could have been very different," said Jammu-based political commentator Arteev Sharma. "His departure not only strengthened DPAP temporarily but also divided the Congress vote bank, directly benefiting the BJP," added Sharma.