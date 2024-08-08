ETV Bharat / state

GHSPCA Rescues More Than 4,000 Snakes Ahead of Nag Panchami Festival

Hyderabad: The GHSPCA (Greater Hyderabad Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) said it has rescued 4,746 snakes and released them into the wild. This move comes as an attempt to to rescue and treat snakes harmed during the Nag Panchami festival, which falls on Friday, August 9.

The society has already started their rescue operation and has asked people to be aware about snake charmers. If found, they have urged the public to inform them on 8886743881, 9394578568 and 9490149601. The notice also mentioned that all actions that cause harm to snakes are illegal under the Wildlife Protection Act and carry strict penalties.

Organisations in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will conduct raids to rescue snakes on Naga Panchami. Soudharm Bhandari, GHSPCA Coordinator, said: “Since 2005, we have rescued 4,746 snakes during the festival.

Many snakes, primarily cobras, are captured by snake charmers months in advance, subjected to cruelty, and offered milk, which is not part of their natural diet. This often results in the death of the snakes.”