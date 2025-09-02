ETV Bharat / state

GHMC Sets Up Rs 54 Crore Arrangements For Ganesh Immersion On September 6

GHMC Commissioner suggested that all kinds of facilities be provided to ensure a smooth immersion.

Arrangements For Ganesh Immersion In Hyderabad (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 2, 2025 at 8:51 PM IST

Hyderabad: After the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has made all the preparations for the Ganesh immersion to be held on September 6. Arrangements have been made on a large scale for Rs. 54 crore. At least 15,000 staff members will be on the immersion duty.

Along with Hussain Sagar, infrastructure is being provided at 20 lakes and 74 artificial ponds. While the immersion ceremony is already underway in the vicinity of Tankbund, 125 JCBs and 102 mini tippers will be used to periodically move waste to the dumping yards, ensuring that devotees do not face any inconvenience.

GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan said that all arrangements are being made to ensure a safe and smooth Ganesh immersion.

The GHMC Commissioner said that all measures are being taken to ensure that devotees do not face any inconvenience. Arrangements are being made to ensure that the immersion goes smoothly.

"Along with Hussain Sagar, 20 tanks and 72 artificial ponds have been prepared. At least 134 cranes and 259 mobile cranes will be available. In coordination with Hydra and the Tourism Department, nine boats and 200 swimmers are being prepared by Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams in Hussain Sagar. 13 control rooms have been set up on NTR Marg with the help of the police,” RV Karnan said.

The Ganesh idols from all over the city will be moving to Hussain Sagar in a procession. 160 action teams have been made available to ensure that there is no disruption on this route. A total of 14,486 personnel will work in three shifts to ensure cleanliness during the celebrations.

A total of 166 sanitation teams will work for the sanitation of 3-4 kilometres. At least 39 mobile toilets are being set up at the immersion sites. As many as 56,187 temporary lights are being installed along the route of the procession, along with Hussain Sagar. Seven medical camps, including ambulances, will be set up to work in 3 shifts.

Since the beginning of Ganesh Chaturdhi, 125 JCBs and 102 mini tippers have been used to collect 3,000 metric tons of waste and transport it to the dump yard.

GHMC said that more than 90 per cent of potholes have been filled across the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation as part of the road safety drive. It also revealed that repairs are ongoing on roads damaged by rain.

RV Karnan has inspected the barricades, lighting, cranes, and control rooms. He suggested that all kinds of facilities be provided to ensure a smooth immersion.

The Commissioner appealed to the devotees to transport the Ganesh idols for immersion on the designated route on time.

