GHMC Sets Up Rs 54 Crore Arrangements For Ganesh Immersion On September 6

Hyderabad: After the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has made all the preparations for the Ganesh immersion to be held on September 6. Arrangements have been made on a large scale for Rs. 54 crore. At least 15,000 staff members will be on the immersion duty.

Along with Hussain Sagar, infrastructure is being provided at 20 lakes and 74 artificial ponds. While the immersion ceremony is already underway in the vicinity of Tankbund, 125 JCBs and 102 mini tippers will be used to periodically move waste to the dumping yards, ensuring that devotees do not face any inconvenience.

GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan said that all arrangements are being made to ensure a safe and smooth Ganesh immersion.

The GHMC Commissioner said that all measures are being taken to ensure that devotees do not face any inconvenience. Arrangements are being made to ensure that the immersion goes smoothly.

"Along with Hussain Sagar, 20 tanks and 72 artificial ponds have been prepared. At least 134 cranes and 259 mobile cranes will be available. In coordination with Hydra and the Tourism Department, nine boats and 200 swimmers are being prepared by Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams in Hussain Sagar. 13 control rooms have been set up on NTR Marg with the help of the police,” RV Karnan said.

The Ganesh idols from all over the city will be moving to Hussain Sagar in a procession. 160 action teams have been made available to ensure that there is no disruption on this route. A total of 14,486 personnel will work in three shifts to ensure cleanliness during the celebrations.