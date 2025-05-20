Hyderabad | Artificial Pond To Come Up At Begumpet Airport To Tackle Flooding Under Flyover

Hyderabad: In a major step to address the persistent waterlogging issue under the Begumpet flyover, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has begun preparations to construct an artificial pond inside the Begumpet Airport premises. The initiative is aimed at preventing the road beneath the flyover from sinking during heavy rains.

According to GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan, the Civil Aviation Research Organization (CARO) has already proposed a plan to construct a pond with a storage capacity of 40 lakh litres of floodwater. In addition, GHMC has decided to dig a second pond to store another 20 lakh litres, with the approval of CARO officials. If required, a third pond may also be constructed to enhance floodwater retention.

The root of the issue lies in the layout of the Begumpet airport which spans over 800 acres. Built to meet aviation standards, the airport's design ensures that the water does not stagnate on its runway, instead, the floodwater is rapidly drained and flows towards the main road near the Indian Oil petrol pump adjacent to Prakash Nagar Metro Station. This results in significant water accumulation and causes the road beneath the Begumpet flyover to sink during rains.

GHMC engineers recently identified two key factors contributing to the issue: the heavy runoff from the airport and a blocked stormwater drain leading to Hussain Sagar. Following several discussions with aviation authorities, Karnan convinced them to allow the construction of water-holding ponds in the newly developed 26-acre CARO premises within the airport.

Plans for Other Flood-Prone Areas: The GHMC is also replicating this model in other parts of the city. “We have already built 12 underground floodwater storage tanks at different locations to prevent water stagnation on roads. If this model proves effective, we plan to construct more such tanks in other flood-prone areas. We are also working towards expediting all ongoing projects under the Strategic Drainage Development Program (SDDP)," said Karnan. This initiative marks a significant move towards sustainable urban flood management in Hyderabad, particularly in one of its most flood-prone stretches.