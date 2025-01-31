ETV Bharat / state

Accident Kills Six Devotees Returning From Mahakumbh In Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur

Ghazipur: At least six devotees returning from the Mahakumbh Mela were killed and 13 others injured after a pickup van they were travelling in met with an accident here in Uttar Pradesh, on Friday.

Police said the accident was triggered when the axle of the pickup carrying the devotees broke down on the Varanasi-Ghazipur-Gorakhpur four-lane near the Kusmhi Kalan village of Nandganj area

“The devotees were returning from Prayagraj after taking a holy bath at Mahakumbh in a pickup bearing registration number UP 53 JT-0756. Suddenly, its axle broke and occupants fell onto the road and were hit by a truck,” they said.

“The speeding truck coming from behind crushed them, leading to six deaths and 11 injuries,” police said.