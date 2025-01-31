ETV Bharat / state

Accident Kills Six Devotees Returning From Mahakumbh In Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur

The accident was triggered when the axle of a pickup van carrying the devotees broke down on the Varanasi-Ghazipur-Gorakhpur highway near the Kusmhi Kalan village.

Accident Kills Six Devotees Returning From Mahakumbh In Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur
Image of pickup van after the accident (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 31, 2025, 6:20 PM IST

Ghazipur: At least six devotees returning from the Mahakumbh Mela were killed and 13 others injured after a pickup van they were travelling in met with an accident here in Uttar Pradesh, on Friday.

Police said the accident was triggered when the axle of the pickup carrying the devotees broke down on the Varanasi-Ghazipur-Gorakhpur four-lane near the Kusmhi Kalan village of Nandganj area

“The devotees were returning from Prayagraj after taking a holy bath at Mahakumbh in a pickup bearing registration number UP 53 JT-0756. Suddenly, its axle broke and occupants fell onto the road and were hit by a truck,” they said.

“The speeding truck coming from behind crushed them, leading to six deaths and 11 injuries,” police said.

Accident Kills Six Devotees Returning From Mahakumbh In Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur
An injured person being shifted to hospital in an ambulance (ETV Bharat)

According to the District Magistrate Aryaka Akhouri, at least 24 devotees were on board the pickup van when the accident took place. She said all the occupants of the van were residents of Gorakhpur and were on their way back home from Mahakumbh.

“The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem while the injured have been admitted to Ghazipur District Hospital for treatment. We will cover all the medical expenses of the injured until they recover,” she said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of life in the accident. He expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and directed officials to ensure proper treatment is given to the wounded admitted to the hospital.

Accident Kills Six Devotees Returning From Mahakumbh In Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur
