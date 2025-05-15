ETV Bharat / state

Ghaziabad's Hindon Airport Resumes Full Flight Operations; Flights To 14 Cities Available

Ghaziabad: Flight operations have completely resumed from Hindon Airport here on Thursday, days after the ceasefire announcement between India and Pakistan. The civil terminal of the airport will now operate flights to 14 major cities of the country, including Mumbai, Patna and Goa.

The armed confrontation between the two countries led to the suspension of operations at 32 airports across the country, including Hindon Airport, over the threat of air strikes and other security concerns.

However, after the ceasefire following an “understanding” reached between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan, several airports resumed their services.

Similarly, flight operations to and from Hindon Airport to some cities resumed on Tuesday (May 13) and Wednesday (May 14), with all flights restarting today.

According to the officials, a total of five flights took off while four flights arrived from the airport on Tuesday, whereas on Wednesday, a total of seven flights took off and seven flights arrived.