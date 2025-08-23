ETV Bharat / state

Ghaziabad Woman Beaten Up For Feeding Stray Dogs; Accused Held

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: A person has been arrested by the police for beating a woman while feeding stray dogs in the Siddharth Vihar area of the Vijayanagar police station limits of Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

In a video of the incident that has gone viral, it's seen that the woman was being slapped several times by the person. Confirming the video, the Ghaziabad police said a case has been registered against the person.

It is learnt that the woman, who lives in the Brahmaputra Enclave in Sector 10, feeds stray dogs every day. The dispute started when the accused started objecting to her feeding the felines, which escalated to physical assault. Sharing the video of the incident, the district president of Ghaziabad's People for Animals demanded strong action against the accused.

The victim said, "I feed stray dogs every day. Yesterday (Friday), while I was feeding the dogs, a person objected to this and suddenly started beating me up. He even attempted to run me over with a car, due to which my finger got fractured. Local people have also threatened me."