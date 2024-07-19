Ghaziabad Student On Way To College Kidnapped from Meerut, Gang-raped In Jammu Hotel

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh): A case of kidnapping and gang rape of a minor girl from Ghaziabad came to light. The girl was kidnapped from Mohiuddinpur in Meerut on June 24. After this, she was taken to Jammu. It is alleged that four youths held the girl hostage in different hotels in Meerut and Jammu and raped her. During this, the accused made an obscene video of her and threatened to kill her and make the video viral if she resisted.

On July 6, the accused left the girl near Bhojpur Police Station in Ghaziabad. In this case, Ghaziabad and Meerut police kept passing the buck to each other. Now the victim's family has complained to SSP Meerut.

The teenager, a resident of a village in the Modinagar area, studies at a college in Meerut. On June 24, she left home to go to college, but since then she has not been found. The family searched a lot and also filed a missing complaint. But, no trace of her was found. Meanwhile, the accused left the girl near Bhojpur Police Station on July 6.

After this, the police called the family members and sent the girl home after her recovery. The girl revealed to the family that she was kidnapped from Mohiuddin Partapur on June 24 at around 11 am and two youths from the village.

The girl told the family that the accused kidnapped her from Meerut and took her to Jammu and kept her hostage in a hotel there for six days. The girl alleged that she was gang-raped there. After this, the accused brought her to Meerut via Saharanpur and kept her hostage in a hotel on the highway for six days and there four youths gang-raped her.

The victim's parents said that they complained to the Modinagar police, but they shrugged it off saying that the incident took place in Meerut. At the same time, the Partapur police also did not register a case. Now a complaint has been lodged with the SSP Meerut, after which orders have been given for investigation and action.

SP City Meerut Ayush Vikram Singh says that the teenager and her family complained. Based on their complaint, an investigation is being conducted. The CCTV footage of the hotels will be examined and action will be taken as per rules.

