ETV Bharat / state

Ghaziabad Student On Way To College Kidnapped from Meerut, Gang-raped In Jammu Hotel

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 15 hours ago

In a shocking incident, a minor girl was held hostage and gang-raped by four youths. The girl, a resident of a village in the Modinagar area, studies at a college in Meerut. On June 24, she was kidnapped when she left home for college. The family lodged a complaint with the police when they could not trace her.

A case of kidnapping and gang rape of a minor girl from Ghaziabad came to light. The girl was kidnapped from Mohiuddinpur in Meerut on June 24.
Representational image (ETV Bharat)

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh): A case of kidnapping and gang rape of a minor girl from Ghaziabad came to light. The girl was kidnapped from Mohiuddinpur in Meerut on June 24. After this, she was taken to Jammu. It is alleged that four youths held the girl hostage in different hotels in Meerut and Jammu and raped her. During this, the accused made an obscene video of her and threatened to kill her and make the video viral if she resisted.

On July 6, the accused left the girl near Bhojpur Police Station in Ghaziabad. In this case, Ghaziabad and Meerut police kept passing the buck to each other. Now the victim's family has complained to SSP Meerut.

The teenager, a resident of a village in the Modinagar area, studies at a college in Meerut. On June 24, she left home to go to college, but since then she has not been found. The family searched a lot and also filed a missing complaint. But, no trace of her was found. Meanwhile, the accused left the girl near Bhojpur Police Station on July 6.

After this, the police called the family members and sent the girl home after her recovery. The girl revealed to the family that she was kidnapped from Mohiuddin Partapur on June 24 at around 11 am and two youths from the village.

The girl told the family that the accused kidnapped her from Meerut and took her to Jammu and kept her hostage in a hotel there for six days. The girl alleged that she was gang-raped there. After this, the accused brought her to Meerut via Saharanpur and kept her hostage in a hotel on the highway for six days and there four youths gang-raped her.

The victim's parents said that they complained to the Modinagar police, but they shrugged it off saying that the incident took place in Meerut. At the same time, the Partapur police also did not register a case. Now a complaint has been lodged with the SSP Meerut, after which orders have been given for investigation and action.

SP City Meerut Ayush Vikram Singh says that the teenager and her family complained. Based on their complaint, an investigation is being conducted. The CCTV footage of the hotels will be examined and action will be taken as per rules.

Read more: Uttar Pradesh shocker: Dalit girl gang-raped in Bareilly hotel; also fed beef

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh): A case of kidnapping and gang rape of a minor girl from Ghaziabad came to light. The girl was kidnapped from Mohiuddinpur in Meerut on June 24. After this, she was taken to Jammu. It is alleged that four youths held the girl hostage in different hotels in Meerut and Jammu and raped her. During this, the accused made an obscene video of her and threatened to kill her and make the video viral if she resisted.

On July 6, the accused left the girl near Bhojpur Police Station in Ghaziabad. In this case, Ghaziabad and Meerut police kept passing the buck to each other. Now the victim's family has complained to SSP Meerut.

The teenager, a resident of a village in the Modinagar area, studies at a college in Meerut. On June 24, she left home to go to college, but since then she has not been found. The family searched a lot and also filed a missing complaint. But, no trace of her was found. Meanwhile, the accused left the girl near Bhojpur Police Station on July 6.

After this, the police called the family members and sent the girl home after her recovery. The girl revealed to the family that she was kidnapped from Mohiuddin Partapur on June 24 at around 11 am and two youths from the village.

The girl told the family that the accused kidnapped her from Meerut and took her to Jammu and kept her hostage in a hotel there for six days. The girl alleged that she was gang-raped there. After this, the accused brought her to Meerut via Saharanpur and kept her hostage in a hotel on the highway for six days and there four youths gang-raped her.

The victim's parents said that they complained to the Modinagar police, but they shrugged it off saying that the incident took place in Meerut. At the same time, the Partapur police also did not register a case. Now a complaint has been lodged with the SSP Meerut, after which orders have been given for investigation and action.

SP City Meerut Ayush Vikram Singh says that the teenager and her family complained. Based on their complaint, an investigation is being conducted. The CCTV footage of the hotels will be examined and action will be taken as per rules.

Read more: Uttar Pradesh shocker: Dalit girl gang-raped in Bareilly hotel; also fed beef

TAGGED:

GANG RAPE GHAZIABAD STUDENTSTUDENT KIDNAPPED FROM MEERUTGANGRAPED IN JAMMU HOTELGHAZIABAD STUDENT ON WAY TO COLLEGE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Different Types Of Ramayanas Of Southeast Asia

Of India’s Support To Mauritius On Chagos Archipelago Claim

Explained: How A Gene For Obesity Affects The Brain

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.